Tom Sandoval Ends Controversial Year With Festive Karaoke

Tom Sandoval is ending the year on a high note -- or lack thereof -- following a challenging year that dominated headlines.

The "Vanderpump Rules" star is belting away his dramas during a festive spot of karaoke at the Foxfire Room in Valley Village, CA ... where he attended with some pals.

The reality star appears engrossed in his performance ... treatin' onlookers to his special rendition of Billy Ocean's "Loverboy."

Tom had undoubtedly depended on music more than ever this year after finding himself at the center of arguably the biggest celeb controversy of the year ... tagged #Scandoval by 'VPR' fans when TMZ first broke the story in March.

Weeks after it emerged he'd been cheating on longtime GF Ariana Madix with costar Rachel Leviss ... he distracted himself from the venom with a slew of gigs with his band, The Most Extras.

