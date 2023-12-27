Own This Wireless Touchscreen Car Display for Under $126

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Believe it or not, you don’t have to order the Tesla Cybertruck or wait for the release of GTA 6 to experience Elon Musk-type innovation in your car.

This 10-inch wireless touchscreen car display mounts on your dash to bring cutting-edge features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, real-time navigation, and more for just $125.99 (reg. $199). It works with just about any vehicle, as long as it has a cigarette lighter for power!

Transform(ers!) your Autobot’s infotainment system into one that connects to your iPhone or Android for hands-free calling and texting, navigation, and media controls. Connect to your car’s speakers with an aux cord or FM transmitter, or use the built-in speakers to stream Dolly Parton’s new album or listen to "1989 (Taylor’s Version)" for the hundredth time, even if your car’s speakers don’t work.

Beyond the essentials, this Steve McQueen-approved car display runs on an Android 12 operating system, so that you can download apps like Waze for real-time traffic updates or TikTok and YouTube for entertainment on road trips.

Treat yourself to a more tech-savvy drive when you pimp your ride, MTV-style, with this 10-inch wireless touchscreen car display for just $125.99 for a limited time!

10" Touchscreen Wireless/Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Car Display



Only $125.99 at TMZ