Transgender Actress Tommy Dorfman Accuses Delta Air Lines Of Transphobia

Transgender actress Tommy Dorfman has lambasted Delta Air Lines ... accusing them of committing a human rights violation for "incessantly" misgendering her during a spat.

The heated showdown at NYC's LaGuardia Airport was caught on camera by the "13 Reasons Why" star ... who alleges the staff referred to her by the wrong pronouns -- claiming that one did so "intentionally."

It's unclear what precedes the situation ... but in the viral TikTok clip you can hear Tommy -- who uses she/her pronouns -- saying, "What about when a Delta employee misgenders you intentionally?"

To deal with Tommy, the gate agent tells another person to wait their turn, saying ... "While she's talk -- while he's talking."

Tommy -- who came out as trans in July 2021 -- is none too pleased ... informing him that he's misgendered her again -- though the agent tells her it wasn't intentional and if she wanted to take it personally, that was on her.

He also slams Tommy for being condescending .... threatening to have Port Authority escort her out ... and asking her if the commotion was really necessary days before Christmas.

But, Tommy's standing her ground ... writing in her caption she was met with transphobia and arrest threats at LaGuardia when merely advocating for herself -- adding she didn't realize it was condescending to flag a human rights violation when being misgendered.