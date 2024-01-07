Jo Koy -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

It's a new year and Jo Koy's looks prove he's so GOLDEN!

Here is a 33-year-old version of the stand-up comedian lookin' cute doin' what he does best: makin' people laugh at The Laugh Factory in Los Angeles, California back in 2005 (left). This was just before he started crackin' jokes on "Chelsea Lately."

And, gearing up to host tonight's 81st Golden Globe Awards, Mr. Koy was lookin' spiffy and scruffy during the Press Preview and Red Carpet Rollout at the Beverly Hilton Hotel (right).

He's been presenting his charm and good looks for years, but before he takes the stage tonight ... We must ask: