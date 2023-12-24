Glenn Powell -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Glen Powell's looks over the years sleigh!

Here is a 23-year-old buzzed version of the studly actor showin' off his chiseled jawline at the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2012 (right). This was during the time he landed smaller roles in "The Dark Knight Rises" and "Stuck in Love."

And, 11 years later the "Top Gun: Maverick" star recently showed some chest and a charming smile at the premiere of his latest starring role In "Anyone But You" with Sydney Sweeney.

Just last month, Glen stripped down for "Men's Health" magazine and was lookin' mighty fine ... 'tis the season!

The question is ...