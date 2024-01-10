Own Microsoft Office 2019 for Only $30

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

It’s 2024, and it's no longer cute to be paying subscription fees for literally everything (we’re looking at you, random apps that want $10+/month!).

That’s why we’re putting you on this lifetime offer for Microsoft Office, where you can pay just once (yup!) and use apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for life on your PC or Mac. And it’s on sale for $29.97 through January 14!

You’ll be living the suite life with the 2019 version of Microsoft Office, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote — talk about Excel-erating your productivity in 2024! These tools are practically essential for students, WFHers, teachers, small biz owners, and, well, anyone who’s serious about their work.

There are also some apps exclusive to PC users, like Publisher and Access, and Teams is only available on Mac. That basically means your computer is getting the VIP treatment no matter which you have!