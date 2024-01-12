Amy Sedaris Falls Onstage at National Board of Review Awards Gala

Amy Sedaris ended up on the floor at the National Board of Review Awards Gala, but the actress/comedian did what she does best ... and turned the fall into some comedic gold.

Amy was at the NYC event Thursday night, presenting Paul Giamatti with the award for Best Actor for his work in "The Holdovers" -- but the excitement turned into a bit of panic when she took a tumble while walking away from the podium.

Paul quickly rushed over to help the "Elf" actress, but it must not have hurt too bad, at least at the moment ... because she jokingly stayed flat on the floor while Paul returned to his speech, getting a big laugh from the star-studded crowd.

The NBR's Instagram page even poked light-hearted fun at Amy's fall -- sharing another angle of her on the floor next to Paul, writing, "Paul Giamatti literally floored presenter Amy Sedaris with his nuanced comic performance." Well played, NBR.

As for the wins, Lily Gladstone and Martin Scorsese took home Best Actress and Best Director awards for "Killers of the Flower Moon," Mark Ruffalo won Best Supporting Actor for "Poor Things," Bradley Cooper was bestowed the NBR Icon award, and Paul's costar Da'Vine Joy Randolph went home with the Best Supporting Actress award.