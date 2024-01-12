Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Amy Sedaris Falls Onstage at National Board of Review Awards Gala

Amy Sedaris Tumbles Onstage at NBR Awards ... Audience Laughs It Up!

1/12/2024 6:44 AM PT
Amy Sedaris falling
Shutterstock

Amy Sedaris ended up on the floor at the National Board of Review Awards Gala, but the actress/comedian did what she does best ... and turned the fall into some comedic gold.

Amy was at the NYC event Thursday night, presenting Paul Giamatti with the award for Best Actor for his work in "The Holdovers" -- but the excitement turned into a bit of panic when she took a tumble while walking away from the podium.

Amy Sedaris falling
Shutterstock

Paul quickly rushed over to help the "Elf" actress, but it must not have hurt too bad, at least at the moment ... because she jokingly stayed flat on the floor while Paul returned to his speech, getting a big laugh from the star-studded crowd.

Paul Giamatti amy sedaris
National Board of Review

The NBR's Instagram page even poked light-hearted fun at Amy's fall -- sharing another angle of her on the floor next to Paul, writing, "Paul Giamatti literally floored presenter Amy Sedaris with his nuanced comic performance." Well played, NBR.

National Board Of Review 2024 Awards Gala
Launch Gallery
Stars At The Gala Launch Gallery
Getty

As for the wins, Lily Gladstone and Martin Scorsese took home Best Actress and Best Director awards for "Killers of the Flower Moon," Mark Ruffalo won Best Supporting Actor for "Poor Things," Bradley Cooper was bestowed the NBR Icon award, and Paul's costar Da'Vine Joy Randolph went home with the Best Supporting Actress award.

Other big names in attendance were Michael J. Fox, Zac Efron, Elizabeth Olsen, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Ethan Hawke, Daniel Day-Lewis and many more.

Amy Sedaris falling
Shutterstock

No one else took a hard fall like Amy, but she was beyond a good sport about it. Acting!!!

