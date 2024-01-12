Get This Self-Heating Vest for $69.97

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Stay comfy and cozy all year round with a vest that's breathable in the summer and self-heating in the winter!

The Paffuto Heated Vest has seven built-in electric heating zones and three adjustable temperature settings powered by a regular power bank. This heated vest could keep you toasty through the rest of winter and comfortable until the snow falls again next year, and it's on sale for over half off.

This unisex vest gives you precise control over your upper body temperature with a smart heating system. The uniform heat distribution works through a heater paired with graphene fabric, providing consistent warmth throughout your body. This vest was designed with weather resistance, so it can keep you comfortable in the wind, rain, and snow. It's even anti-static, so you stay feeling fresh all day!

Clouds looking a little nasty? Pull out the detachable hood lined with 3M fillings to keep yourself warm and dry. Plus, this vest has multiple pockets along with an internal zipper pocket to hold your power bank.

The vest is totally machine washable, but take out the power bank before starting the cycle. The vest itself doesn't have a battery, so it does need to be plugged into a power bank to function!

January 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT is your last chance to get the: