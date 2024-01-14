‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook Was Called a ‘Nobody’ Early in Her Career

Sarah Snook is flying high these days as an awards darling — but she’s had to take some slings and arrows along by the way … according to the woman herself.

The actress -- who just won her second GG as Siobhan Roy in "Succession" --revealed in a new interview with The Times a couple times where she was berated for her appearance ... by other powerful industry pros.

As SS tells it, she landed a role early in her career ... an exciting moment for a struggling young actress that quickly took a turn when a casting director said straight to her face they didn't want to hire her because she was a "nobody."

The casting director explained she only got the job because the writer and director liked her, and she needed to change nearly everything about her appearance ... from whitening her teeth and darkening her hair to losing weight.

A terrible moment that didn't exist in a vacuum ... Snook says after she took the part, agreeing to intense demands regarding appearance she decided to have "the tiniest bit of chocolate cake" -- and all hell broke loose.

A producer started telling her off in front of the cast and crew, she explains, "And all the while I am dying inside. The infantilizing of women, to not be able to make their own decisions, why would we do that to women?”

These sorts of comments and criticisms have been hurled at actors for years ... in 2017 Carey Mulligan talked about feeling "belittled" on film sets and while Rose McGowan said she was told she'd only get parts if men found her attractive the following year.

Bottom line ... this sort of bullying isn't new to Hollywood by any means -- and it just makes Snook's recent Golden Globes win even that more impressive.

SS could've given up but instead believed in herself and persevered ... becoming a focal point of one of the biggest shows in recent memory. Snook's going even bigger too -- taking on all 26 roles in an upcoming stage adaptation of "The Picture of Dorian Gray."