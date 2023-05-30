'Succession' Fans Buy Out Roman Roy's T-Shirt From Walmart After Finale

"Succession" fans have created their own memorabilia, now that the series has come to an end ... flocking to Walmart to buy the same T-shirt actor Kieran Culkin wore in the finale.

Here's the deal ... the final episode of the hit drama dropped Sunday, and in the show, Roman Roy, played by Kieran, rocks a baby blue tee with stripes on the sleeve ... a complete switch-up from his usual look, and it started to go viral.

Lo and behold, fans quickly found the same $13 shirt in the kid's section at Walmart and began to buy them like crazy! They are now practically sold out in all sizes ... so, good luck getting one now.

Of course, fans all over are talking about the HBO series. You'll recall, Sarah Snook -- who played Shiv -- gave fans a glimpse of her new bundle of joy while posting the top of her baby's head and thanking fans, as the finale aired in the background.

It was a sweet moment for "Succession" fans, who hopped in the comments to congratulate her on the show and giving birth ... especially since her pregnancy was worked into the script.