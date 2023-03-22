'Succession' Cast Rocks Out To 'Call Me Maybe' At Season 4 Premiere Party

Cast Rocks Out to 'Call Me Maybe!!!'

Play video content

Odds are, you'd never expect to see the cast of "Succession" -- especially Brian Cox -- jammin' to a Carly Rae Jepsen hit ... but that fantasy became reality Monday night.

The faces of the hit series hit up the Jazz at Lincoln Center in NYC ... this as the final season is about to premiere on HBO. Some of the main characters formed a dance circle, with Brian in the middle.

Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Alexander Skarsgård, and Justine Lupe were just a few in the mix -- clearly having an absolute blast.

Kieran implores someone to "Dance, bitch!" -- unclear who he was signaling, but he's obviously a lot more like his character than we thought.

As you know, the 4th and final season begins Sunday ... and the reviews have been pretty spectacular.

Lots of questions about Waystar Royco's future have gone unanswered, and the ever-growing tension between Brian's Logan Roy and his family is at an all-time high -- but hey, still looked like a fun night!