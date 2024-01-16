Get Rosetta Stone for Life, Now on Sale for Only $150

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

How is that New Year’s resolution to finally learn Spanish or French holding up? Did we catch you slacking? Probably!

If so, your procrastination actually came in clutch, because now there’s a sale on Rosetta Stone! Normally, a lifetime subscription would run you $399, but you can get it for only $149.97 through January 21.

We’ll go ahead and call Rosetta Stone the sweatpants of language learning — it’s comfortable, starting with word and picture matching and working up to interactive language lessons and conversations, and flexible, with a lifetime to learn any (or all!) of 25 languages (though only one at a time!). You could be reading, writing, and understanding Spanish or French in as little as a few weeks!

Rosetta Stone’s award-winning software isn’t just fun — it’s also effective. Practice your pronunciation and accent with AI-powered tech that listens and provides instant feedback so you can improve. You could be whispering sweet multilingual nothings just in time for Valentine’s Day and with confidence!

Snag your lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone for just $149.97 when you enter code ROSETTA at checkout. This offer only lasts through January 21 at 11:59 p.m. PT!