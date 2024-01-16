Kylie Jenner Brings Back 2014 'King Kylie' Era With Bubblegum Pink Hair

Kylie Jenner is throwing it back to her "King Kylie" era ... cause she's rocking pastel pink hair again!

The beauty/makeup mogul showed off her new bubblegum-pink dye job in a TikTok clip Tuesday ... clearly feeling herself as she posed away in her car -- adding in the caption this year was all about rocking 2014 vibes.

She also shared IG selfies of the new hairdo ... asking fans if they remembered her -- and sure enough, they did as they left thrilled comments over her comeback look, which she's also revisited in 2016 and 2018.

Kylie owes her candy-colored hair a lot ... it kickstarted her IG fame a decade earlier ... with her lip fillers adding to the mass hysteria surrounding the then-teenager's image the following year.

While she's experimented heavily with her hairstyle, the quirky splashes of color took a backseat over the last year ... as she sported a more natural dark brown hair look.

You could argue she might've opted for this to keep things fresh and spicy with her acclaimed Hollywood actor BF, Timothée Chalamet. Either way, whatever the reason is for the switch-up ... her fans are loving it online ... "King Kylie" is trending right now on Twitter.

This whole period of her rockin' colorful hair was a time when she was blowing up in fame -- and when people really got to know her in her own right as an up-and-coming KarJenner.

We'll say this ... she's definitely making a splash again, and showing off some personality.