'Footloose' Actress Lynne Marta Dead at 78

Actress Lynne Marta – best known for her film roles in "Footloose" and "Joe Kidd" --- has died in California.

Marta passed away Thursday at her L.A. home after she was diagnosed with cancer, according to the Hollywood Reporter. It was not clear what type of cancer she had.

Born and bred in New Jersey, Marta moved to Hollywood to pursue a career in acting, landing parts in several big movies. She snagged the role of Elma in the 1972 western classic, "Joe Kidd," starring Clint Eastwood and Robert Duvall. She also played Lulu Warnicker alongside Kevin Bacon as Ren in 1984's "Footloose."

As for her TV work, Marta appeared in producer Aaron-Spelling's "The Mod Squad," "The Rookies," "Starsky & Hutch," "Charlie's Angels" and "Matt Houston." Marta also had small parts in Quinn Martin-produced telecasts, such as "The F.B.I.," "Dan August," "Cannon," "The Streets of San Francisco," "Barnaby Jones," "The Manhunter" and "Caribe."

Her personal life was tied to her day job. Marta reportedly had an open relationship with "Starsky & Hutch" star David Soul while she was married to Karen Carlson.

In 1983, People magazine wrote, "All through the 'Starsky & Hutch' years, David and Lynne lived together but spent time with other people." Earlier this month, Soul died at 80 ... his cause of death was not disclosed.

Marta was 78.