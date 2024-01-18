David Alan Grier Dares TMZ Photog to Say Title Of His New Movie

Play video content TMZ.com

The cast of "The American Society of Magical Negroes" all seem to be in agreement that white people shouldn't say the title in full -- and that goes for our own camera guy too.

David Alan Grier made that perfectly clear in a walk-and-chat we did with him Thursday at LAX -- where he was on his way to Sundance to screen his and Justice Smith's new dark comedy ... which is sort of a goofy spin on 'Harry Potter,' but with historical racial tropes.

Just watch the trailer to get the gist of what it's actually about -- it's pretty self-explanatory -- but on the issue of saying this film's title in full ... DAG is on the same page as Justice. Namely, he also thinks whites should steer clear of letting it come out of their mouths.

You'll recall ... JS -- who's the lead star of the flick -- told us exactly that yesterday at the airport, although you can tell he's totally joking. Ditto for Dave ... or so it seems?!?

Play video content TMZ.com

Check out this back-and-forth he has with our photog ... let's just say, it's a bit awkward.