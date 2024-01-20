TMZ TV Recap: Arnold Gets Zesty, Snoop & OF, UFC Trash Talking

It's been quite a time at TMZ these past 5 days, and if you're looking to catch up on what we touched on this weekend ... we got you covered and then some.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

On 'TMZ Live,' we dissected the whole Arnold Schwarzenegger customs debacle a tad bit more -- especially now that we got video of the Terminator joking about it later the same day. If you haven't seen it by now ... Arnie was playing a straight-up stand-up comedian!

He obviously had a sense of humor about the whole thing ... and yeah, it was funny.

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Heading on over to 'TMZ on TV,' the gang was eager to talk about Snoop Dogg's recent claim that he was offered a boatload of cash to show off his ding-dong on their site.

The dollar amount sounded a little too good to be true ... but that doesn't mean some of our staffers in the room wouldn't be willing to throw down dough to get a glimpse of it. 👀

TMZ Sports

Play video content TMZSports.com