TMZ TV Recap: Arnold Held at Customs, Airport Brawl, Irsay's Suspected OD

Things are rolling at TMZ this week -- and on Wednesday, there was no shortage of hot-button topics that made our shows ... and which made for some great convos.

TMZ Live

Starting with "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles broke down this wild customs run-in that Arnold Schwarzenegger went through this past week -- where he got stopped in Germany after officials found this super expensive watch that he was trying to auction off over there.

Check out the clip ... the guy got put through the wringer just to pay taxes on this thing!!!

TMZ on TV

Jumping over to "TMZ on TV" ... more airport drama, only this time it ended in someone throwing hands and getting into an all-out brawl at a coffee shop she worked at. Supposedly this all began over a heated conversation about espresso shots ... and it got ugly fast.

TMZ Sports

In the "TMZ Sports" world ... the boys broke a story Wednesday -- and it was all about Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay -- who suffered a medical episode last month.

It's a pretty crazy story ... especially since cops say they found him unresponsive in what they believe was a suspected OD. The Colts ended up saying he's still recovering right now.

