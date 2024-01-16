Atlanta Airport Brawl Features Fired Female Employee Fighting Staff

Play video content

A woman recently got canned from her barista job at the airport, but she wasn't going to leave quietly -- on the contrary, she went kicking and screaming ... fighting everybody!!!

This wild video shows an all-out brawl going down at a Harvest & Grounds coffee shop within the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Saturday -- and the lady featured as the main character here certainly wanted to scrap with her managers/the team at large.

Indeed, hands were thrown ... and bodies were flung ... and it lasted a damn long while too.

As for how this mayhem even got started -- cops are saying it all had to do with a disagreement between this woman and a coworker ... who were apparently bickering about espresso shots, at least according to the police report obtained by the outlet 11Alive.

Unclear what exactly the issue was ... but this argument escalated into what you see here -- with her managers getting into the mix to hold her back from attacking a person behind the counter. Unfortunately, that didn't stop her ... 'cause she made a big leap to get over there.

As you can see, her boss is openly asking if folks are calling cops -- and the police did, indeed, show up eventually ... but not before a chair almost got chucked in the process. When officers arrived, this woman was long gone ... and yes, she was terminated as a result.