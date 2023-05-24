New Video Shows Wild Brawl At O'Hare Airport, Two Arrests

Play video content

About a dozen travelers got into an all-out brawl at Chicago's O'Hare Airport with lots of fists flying, hair pulling and rolling around on the floor.

Check out video, posted to Twitter, which shows guys and girls getting into the knockdown, drag out fight Monday night at the baggage claim area of Terminal 3.

Unclear what triggered the violence ... but the scene quickly turned chaotic, and the participants started wailing at one another.

You see 3 men wildly throw punches on the luggage carousel. Women try to pull out each other's hair while grappling on the ground. One woman is barefoot, having lost her shoes during the WWE-like Battle Royal.

Thankfully police arrived to break up the fight before anyone got seriously hurt.