TMZ TV Recap: Green Day's MAGA Lyrics Change, T-Swift, Bill Goldberg's Son

We're not even halfway through the week, and we've already got some big stories -- which you can catch up on in TMZ's recap.

Firstly on TMZ Live, Green Day told us they were sticking by their decision to change their O.G. "American Idiot" lyrics to "I'm not part of the MAGA agenda" at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" gig.

They told us Monday at LAX they've got no regrets pissing off Trump supporters ... and it sounds like they think the USA's a lil' stupider since they first released the song in 2004.

Jumping over to TMZ TV, Taylor Swift's been knocked from Amazon's top spot... by none other than ... Glenn Danzig.

Yes, you heard that right ... the legendary punk and heavy metal Misfits singer dethroned TS cause of a glitch. The few actually buying Glenn's album were getting sent completely random albums -- all for a total bargain of 12 bucks.

Others began seeing what album they would bag if they tried to purchase Glenn's on Amazon. Our team also placed an order for Glenn's album ... check out the clip to see what we were sent instead!

Things were kicking off at TMZ Sports, where Michael Babcock and Mojo discussed WWE royalty Bill Goldberg's son Gage's exciting footballing future.