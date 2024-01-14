TMZ TV Recap: Zendaya Breakup Rumors, Kevin Hart Oscars, Jared Goff

TMZ has posted a lot of stories this week -- but some stood out to us on the TV side of things -- and we thought we'd let people have a second look at a few of our biggest topics.

One of the buzzier things we tackled was the Zendaya/Tom Holland breakup rumors that were swirling for a couple weeks -- when she unfollowed literally everybody on her Instagram account ... including her British boyfriend, who was still following her.

On "TMZ Live," we dove right into this ... piecing together all the clues/red flags that had people worried that Zen and Tom might, perhaps, be over and done with. TH himself squashed it all on Friday, but there was an interesting maze of intel leading up to that.

Anyway ... on "TMZ on TV' side, we also talked Kevin Hart and his renewed disavowal of ever wanting to host the Oscars -- this after infamously missing out a few years ago.

He was defending Jo Koy's Globes job ... but it felt like he might still have some sour grapes about the past -- and our office had a good time debating how sincere KH really is.

Finally on the "TMZ Sports" side ... we discussed this proposed jersey ban as Matthew Stafford heads back to Detroit to take on the Lions -- this as the new QB of the Los Angeles Rams.

