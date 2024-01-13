TMZ TV Recap: 'OF' Model Fight Video, T-Swift & NFL Playoffs and Tom Cruise Dealin'

It's been a busy week at TMZ ... covering everything from the Golden Globes to a Milli Vanilli divorce, but a few stories really stood out on our TV shows -- "TMZ on TV," "TMZ Live" and "TMZ Sports" -- so, check 'em out yourself!

For starters, we got into the gripping new video of OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney, and her Miami murder case, on "TMZ Live." We aired new footage showing her squabbling with her slain BF, Christian Obumseli, 2 months before she killed him at their Miami condo ... which prosecutors claim she did intentionally.

Lots of folks online viewed Clenney as the aggressor in the wild clip -- but we break down how it could have an impact on a far more important group of people ... the jury.

On a muuuuch lighter note, we also talked Tom Cruise on "TMZ on TV" and his big movie news this week -- the fact he signed a mega deal with WB to produce and star in a bunch of franchise films ... even as he's moving forward on "Top Gun 3."

The catch ... he's doing 'TP3' with Paramount, despite seemingly giving 'em the cold shoulder to sign with WB, and even getting his own office there. Yeah ... interesting.

Lastly, our "TMZ Sports" crew got into the big NFL playoff weekend ... and the aspect of it Swiftees everywhere wanna hear. QB legend Brett Favre was on the show to talk about Taylor Swift's impact on Travis Kelce's opening round game against the Dolphins.

Watch and see how he feels about a potential Chiefs loss, and who might be to blame!!! 👀