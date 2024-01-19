TMZ TV Recap: 'Lizzie McGuire' Reboot, Oprah & Ozempic, Reba Loves America

TMZ got into the thick of things on Thursday -- covering a canceled reboot of an old Disney show ... to Jillian Michaels calling out Oprah over Ozempic, and everything in between.

Let's get right into it with "TMZ Live" ... where we dove into the legendary fitness guru JM going after Ms. Winfrey for what she claimed were financial reasons on the issue of Ozempic.

Check out the full segment to get the gist of what exactly this was all about -- but basically, Jillian was suggesting Oprah has a vested interest in making sure the magic weight loss drug does well on the market ... and it all has to do with a stake she owns in WeightWatchers.

Up next, we got "TMZ on TV" ... where the gang tackled this "Lizzie McGuire" reboot that was scrapped by the Mouse House -- all 'cause some of the material they were writing/shooting at the time wasn't exactly family-friendly.

You'll see what we mean by the convo here ... Hilary Duff was living as a full-grown 30-something woman -- that is, until Disney pulled the plug.

Lastly, we have "TMZ Sports" ... where Michael Babcock and Mojo talked about Reba and Post Malone taking a crack at the anthem and "America the Beautiful" for the upcoming Super Bowl.