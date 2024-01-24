Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jim Harbaugh Taking Los Angeles Chargers Head Coaching Job

Jim Harbaugh Bolting For L.A. Chargers Gig ... After Winning Natty

1/24/2024 3:56 PM PT
Jim Harbaugh is back in the NFL -- the University of Michigan head football coach has reportedly accepted the same role with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harbaugh is fresh off winning a national championship with his alma mater ... taking down the Washington Huskies earlier this month, 34-13.

jim harbaugh natty celebration 1
This won't be the 60-year-old's first time leading NFL sidelines -- he also coached the San Francisco 49ers to a 44-22-1 record from 2011-14, including a Super Bowl appearance in 2012 against his brother, John, and the Baltimore Ravens.

This is the fifth head coaching gig for the former NFL QB -- he also had stints at San Diego and Stanford before jumping to the pros the first time around.

jim harbaugh chargers
It's another full-circle moment for Harbaugh -- he played for the then-San Diego Chargers from 1999-00.

Harbaugh was expected to meet a second time with the Atlanta Falcons this week regarding their coaching vacancy ... but that interview was reportedly scrapped earlier Wednesday.

Jim is taking over a team with a ton of talent ... most notably quarterback Justin Herbert, who undoubtedly made it a sexy job opening.

