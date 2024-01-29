This $99.99 Toothbrush Cleans All Your Teeth at Once
Y-Brush Electric Toothbrush for $99.99!!!
1/29/2024 8:30 AM PT
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.
Truth or dare? Truth: How often do you brush your teeth (this is a judgment-free zone!). Dare: Set a goal to do it twice a day.
It might sound like a lot of work, but it only takes 15 seconds or less with this futuristic electric toothbrush! It’s in the shape of a Y so that it can brush all of your teeth at once, and right now, it’s only $99.99!
You normally have to brush your teeth for two full minutes (or more!) because the bristles can only clean a small section at a time. This Y-brush (4.5-star rated on Trustpilot!) has a full-mouth, arched shape and 35,000 bristles that hit all your chompers at once. Just choose from four modes ranging from 5 to 15 seconds, power it on, and let the brush do all the work!
The Y-brush is meant to be in your bathroom and brought on the go with a convenient, detachable head, toothpaste applicator, and holder that helps it air dry. Plus, it's got a long battery life, meaning it'll clean your pearly whites for ages before you need a full charge again.
We think this brush will go viral as soon as word gets out, so get your teeth on fleek before we sell out!
Brush up on your hygiene (literally) with this Y-brush electric toothbrush, now just $99.99 for a limited time!
StackSocial prices subject to change.