'The Boys' Star Erin Moriarty Surfaces for First Time Since Megyn Kelly Spat

Erin Moriarty is getting back out there after quitting Instagram over some harsh criticism from Megyn Kelly ... surfacing for the first time since their nasty back and forth.

The actress -- famous from "The Boys" -- went makeup-free Tuesday as she walked her two dogs in West Hollywood ... seemingly sending a message after Megyn savagely accused her of botched plastic surgeries. This is the first time we're seeing her since she left social media.

Erin first responded to Megyn's bullying by announcing she was stepping away from being online, saying in part ... "I've been in a hole and I've been consumed by this" ... and now she's back in public, though it looks like she's still glued to her phone.

Now, here she is emerging from that "hole" ... and she had some 4-legged friends tagging along. As you can see, Erin kinda had her hands full here -- trying to juggle her pups, as well as her phone.

Looks like the pooches were trying to get away from her at one point ... and Erin's reaction is basically every dog mom trying to wrangle their rambunctious pets in public.

It's interesting to see her reemerge since calling out Megyn. Remember ... the whole drama started last week when Megyn went on a rant against Erin's appearance and cosmetic procedures in general, going after her on her radio show.

Megyn said ... "It's not about an objection to plastic surgery, it’s about an obsession with turning yourself into this fake version of yourself. I find it, like, a sign of mental illness. It's extremely upsetting."

Erin fired back in a lengthy statement ... where she detailed that not only has she not had plastic surgery -- as Megyn suggested -- but that she'd been getting bullied because of the unfounded claim.

EM ripped Megyn for "exhibitionist feminism" and said she would be leaving social media as a result ... going dark online thereafter. With that said, she is looking quite confident here ... albeit, very preoccupied.

