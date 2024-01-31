Your Film-Obsessed Loved One Will Love the Kodak Slide N Scan, Now $180

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and what better way to surprise your sweetheart who loves all things film than with this Kodak film and slide scanner?

Perfect for reviving old memories and bringing them into the 21st century, the Kodak Slide N Scan is now available for only $179.99 (reg. $224) through February 4!

Let's frame things for you (see what we did there?). This Kodak scanner features a 14MP image sensor that enhances resolution up to 22 megapixels, ensuring your memories remain vibrant and detailed. It's got quick-feeding tray tech so you can load film and slides easily, and your loved one can preserve and scan color and B&W negatives (135, 110, 126) and 50 mm slides (135, 110, 126).

With the 5" LCD display, your sweetie can fully immerse themselves in their beloved memories as they come back to life. If your Valentine wants to share these digitized film memories with friends and family, they can connect the Kodak Slide N Scan to their TV, PC, or Mac for a movie-like experience!

Capture the essence of love and nostalgia with this unique and thoughtful gift.