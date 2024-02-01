Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Joe Biden, Mike Johnson Shed Bipartisan Tears Over Andrea Bocelli

JOE BIDEN & MIKE JOHNSON BIPARTISAN TEARS FOR ANDREA BOCELLI

2/1/2024 9:43 AM PT
Bocelli Brings Joe Biden To Tears
Getty

Andrea Bocelli's uniting President Joe Biden and GOP Speaker of the House Mike Johnson through song ... opening their emotional floodgates during a Capitol Hill performance.

The opera star's one-of-a-kind voice is powerful enough to send chills down anyone's spine ... but for Joe and Mike, his rendition of "Amazing Grace" Thursday morning was truly a spiritual awakening ... bridging the gap between them and moving them both to tears.

Getty

Joe even reached for a tissue to dry his eyes as Andrea belted it out, and Rep. Johnson welled up with emotion next to him. For just a moment, both men's political differences seemed to be on the back burner.

JB was particularly thrilled to have started his day on a high note ... leaping to his feet at the end for a thunderous round of applause.

Getty

There's clearly nothing better than a musical breather to recharge the political batteries before Joe's campaign trail hits full volume for the 2024 elections.

Getty

We're not naïve though ... even Bocelli's voice can't block the mudslinging that'll go down between Biden and his most likely opponent, Donald Trump.

