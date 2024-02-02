Darius Rucker's Ex Kate Quigley Drags Him Over Tennessee Drug Arrest

Darius Rucker's ex Kate Quigley is rubbing his nose in his Tennessee arrest for drug possession ... calling it "karma" and him a "d-bag."

The comedian posted a message on the social media app X hours after Rucker was booked into the Williamson County jail for two misdemeanor offenses Thursday and his mugshot spread across the national media.

Quigley wrote, "Yes. I’ve heard. All I can say is Karma."

But Quigley wasn't done. About an hour later, she twisted the knife in his back, sharing a photo of herself smiling in a bikini with a snarky caption, "Mood when u hear your d-bag ex got arrested. #Karma."

As we first reported ... Rucker was busted for simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and violation of the state’s vehicle registration law.

He was released from jail after posting a $10,500 bond. Police have not released details on the case. His lawyer, Mark Puryear, told TMZ ... Rucker is fully cooperating with the investigation.

As for Rucker and Quigley, their relationship ended in the toilet.

You may recall, Quigley survived an accidental overdose after allegedly using cocaine laced with fentanyl in September 2021. Three other comedians with her also overdosed, but died.

At the time, Rucker -- the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish -- issued a statement to TMZ, saying he had not dated Quigley for a while after they first hooked up the year before.

Quigley later posted two messages on X, telling Rucker not to publicly comment on her well-being and shaming him for not reaching out to see how she was doing.