Jay-Z Holds Pre-Grammy Bash At West Hollywood Club, A-Listers Attend

Jay-Z held a pre-Grammy soiree Friday night ... bringing out a small contingent of big-name stars to party hard with the rap mogul, including Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.

Jay-Z and Corey were filmed leaving The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood -- and everyone looked stunning, to say the least!

Kim looked hotter than ever -- decked out in her black leather ensemble.

We're told Kim quietly left the shindig later on, climbing into her blacked-out Range Rover parked near the garage.

Our sources tell us ... Kim's primary security guard was seen standing outside the SUV -- but the SKIMS magnate was never eyeballed while she was supposedly inside the vehicle. There was also some talk about Odell being inside the garage with Kim, but that's not confirmed.

Of course, this only fueled rumors that Kim and Odell might be more than just friends. You may recall, Kim sparked chatter among people that she was dating Odell when she showed up at his 31st birthday party last year. For now, though, it's all just speculation.

Back to Jay's celebration, everyone who attended seemed to have an awesome time as they geared up for the Grammys. The Grammys, of course, are Sunday and expected to showcase some iconic performances.

