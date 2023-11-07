Kim Kardashian Attends Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday

Kim Kardashian bagged herself an invite to Odell Beckham Jr.'s 31st birthday bash in the Big Apple ... after TMZ confirmed they had started "hanging out" thanks to mutual friends.

Making her way to the party following the 2023 CFDA Awards, busy bee Kim obv stole the spotlight in her black, figure-hugging lace-up gown.

But she didn't get the chance to pose for a snap with Odell ... as he was probs too busy playing host to other A-list attendees such as Lil Baby, Saquon Barkley, Saweetie, Stefon Diggs, James Harden, Ashley Graham, Justine Skye and more.

We were previously told that Kim and Odell have run in the same circle for years ... but it's only recently that the SKIMS queen fueled romance speculation with the NFL athlete.

However, sources insisted to us it's not a match as footie star OBJ is strictly Kimmy's pal -- and she's not serious about dating anyone at the moment.

It's not clear who KK and OBJ's mutual friends are ... but this isn't the first time she has shown up for Odell's personal extravaganzas. Last November, she rocked up to his milestone 30th at Mother Wolf in L.A., and both attended Michael Rubin's July 4th White Party earlier this year.

Kim has been single since she split from former 'SNL' star Pete Davidson in August 2022 following a whirlwind 9-month romance. Meanwhile, OBJ and his longtime GF, Lauren Wood, split early this year.