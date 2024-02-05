Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Los Angeles Rain Causes Flash Flooding, Damage Throughout City

L.A. Rain City Pounded by Flash Flooding Major Damage, Wreckage

2/5/2024 12:19 PM PT

2/5/2024 12:19 PM PT
Rain Causes Damage Throughout Los Angeles
It never rains in Southern California -- except when it does, it pours ... just like it's doing right now in the City of Angels, and it's causing a major headache, not to mention damage.

Los Angeles is currently on high alert for flash flooding and other extreme weather conditions that are hitting the West Coast -- and yes, that means a helluva lot of precipitation between now and Wednesday ... at least that's what meteorologists predict.

Getty

The forecast of heavy showers came true on Monday ... and lo and behold -- it's been wreaking some havoc on homeowners and Angelenos at large throughout the area.

Take a look at these shots of some of the wreckage that's been caused as a result of the storm -- depending on which part of L.A. you're in, you might have it worse than others ... and those that are located on mountainsides or near canyons and such certainly got it bad.

Getty

The fast-moving waters have given way to some catastrophic landslides ... sending large boulders and debris careening down the Hollywood Hills.

Getty

Many cars are buried in the water right now, while trees have struck down others -- leaving them completely totaled.

2 deaths have been reported up North -- one in Santa Cruz and another in Yuba County -- but thankfully everyone's still safe in L.A.

Stay dry, folks!

