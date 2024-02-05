Oscar De La Hoya, Holly Sonders Shopping Reality TV Show, Already Shot Pilot

Oscar De La Hoya and Holly Sonders are gearing up to make a return to television ... the famous couple recently shot a pilot for a reality show which is currently being shopped around, TMZ Sports has learned.

And, we're told the show's getting a lot of interest.

De La Hoya teased the TV show on Monday, captioning a photo of the boxing legend standing in the buff (abs on point!) at an ironing board, writing ... "Reality show coming soon"

Of course, Oscar and Holly are both TV vets.

Sonders worked in front of the camera for years -- over a decade -- including jobs at NBC and FOX ... and De La Hoya fought in front of millions and millions of people throughout his historic career.

As for what the show will focus on, we're told it'll follow the couple's busy life ... including a potential political run in Las Vegas for Oscar. The show will also highlight Holly's Exposed Sportz league ... as well as their Golden Boy Promotions business where ODLH reps some of the biggest stars in boxing.

From what we're being told, it sounds like a matter of when, not if, the show will air.