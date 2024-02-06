Leonardo DiCaprio Shoots Scenes with Teyana Taylor For New Untitled Movie

Play video content TMZ.com

Hollywood moves quickly ... Teyana Taylor's addition to Paul Thomas Anderson's new movie went down just a few days ago, but she's already on set with Leonardo DiCaprio.

TMZ obtained these clips of the pair making power moves in downtown Sacramento, where they were filming scenes on Saturday.

The duo was in business attire, and getting key guidance from Anderson ... right up until cameras rolled, and they made fierce strides into a high-rise.

You can also see it's being shot on a public sidewalk in broad daylight with a significant film crew presence, so there clearly wasn't a chance for passersby to get an up-close glimpse of Leo and Teyana. Admire from a distance only!!

New photos featuring Leonardo DiCaprio & Teyana Taylor along with director Paul Thomas Anderson on the set of his new film. They are currently filming in Sacramento, California.



By the looks of it, this is a contemporary film, marking PTA's first since Punch-Drunk Love (2002). pic.twitter.com/C5RwgK3T4g — Aman Jaiswal (@cinemageek_98) February 5, 2024 @cinemageek_98

The movie's plot has been shrouded in secrecy, and any scenes filmed so far have been low-key ... so the corporate setting might seem like a clue about the film's premise.

However, scenes of Leo looking worse for wear in a trench coat and disheveled beard ... shot earlier last week prove otherwise.

TMZ also got clips of Leo shooting with Regina Hall and a younger, unknown actress at a chill NorCal diner days later ... once again, keeping us on our toes about its plot.

