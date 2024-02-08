Enjoy a Lifetime of Productivity With Microsoft Office, Now $60

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

Running your own business isn't easy without the right tools, and those include Microsoft Office apps! Now, you can score lifetime access for Mac or Windows at one low price, just $60 for a limited time.

Say goodbye to Microsoft 365's pesky subscription fees and hello to lifetime productivity with MS Office. You can craft documents in Word, dissect data (and your budgeting!) in Excel, create presentations in PowerPoint, organize your agenda in Outlook, take notes with OneNot, and collaborate virtually with Teams. This suite is designed to help you succeed!

While the Mac and Windows versions include lifetime access to Microsoft's 4.7-star-rated apps, there are some differences. Windows stans, rejoice! You'll get Publisher and Access with your purchase, which can make document creation and data management even easier.

Microsoft Office also has an intuitive interface, making it easy to navigate and customize your tools and other features. Just be sure your device is up to standard for smooth installation. Mac users should have Version 12 Monterey or newer as their OS, while PC users need Windows 10 or 11!