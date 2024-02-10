Kylie Jenner Turns Into Kris Jenner With New Hairdo

Bobbin' New 'Do, Just Like Mom!!!

Kylie Jenner is mother's girl ... and she now has the look to prove it.

Kylie uploaded a photo of herself, showing her freshly cut black hair in a bob just like her mom Kris Jenner, who's been rockin' that style forever.

Kylie wrote in the caption, "Kris Jenner is quaking."

Of course, Kris didn't seem worried at all and played along with her daughter. In fact, Kris made a joke about the hairy situation in the comments section, telling Kylie, "You're not even the fart," which are some of the lyrics to rapper Ice Spice’s song, “Think U The S*** (Fart).”

Pretty cute stuff from the Jenners and their fans thought so too, bringing Kylie's actor-boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, into all the fun.

One person wrote in the comments, “She and timothee really twinning now,” referring to Chalamet's short-cropped hair.

Another said, “Boyfriend effect screaming in."

A third added, “She’s turning into timmy."

