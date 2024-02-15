Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Pose For 'Joker' Film V-Day Snaps

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix celebrated their love for one another on Valentine's Day, but it's not what you might think ... their affection was only on display for the new 'Joker' movie.

Todd Phillips, director of the upcoming "Joker: Folie 'a Deux," posted three photos on Instagram Wednesday, showing Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, better known as the infamous Joker, and Gaga as his criminal sidekick Dr. Harleen Quinzel, AKA Harley Quinn.

In the snaps, Phoenix and Gaga literally seem gaga for each other, while dressed in their costumes and makeup. The photos show them standing face-to-face and nose-to-nose, as well as slow dancing on a rooftop, during which Phoenix dips Gaga with her arm swung around his neck.

Under the photos, Phillips wrote in the caption, "Hoping your day is full of love. 10.4.24." October 4th is the film's scheduled release date.

Last Valentine's Day, Phillips posted an IG photo of Phoenix and Gaga in their characters, apparently in the throes of maniacal sex with their red lipstick smeared across their faces. Phillips has also uploaded several other spooky images of the stars on set.

