Dakota Johnson Says She Hasn't Watched Her Movie 'Madame Web'

Play video content Magic Radio

Dakota Johnson's trying to avoid a sticky situation ... saying watching her movies could land her in an existential crisis -- which is why she says she hasn't seen her own new movie yet.

The actress made the stunning confession about "Madame Web" -- the superhero flick which she leads, and which is out in theaters now -- during an interview with Magic Radio ... admitting she's more likely to sneak out the back of the theater than stay for her own premiere, which she apparently did this week ahead of the official release of her flick.

It's a move she's clearly put to good use ... 'cause DJ says she still hasn't watched 'MW,' even now -- and it doesn't seem there are any plans to peep in the near future.

And, it's not just watching herself on the big screen that seems to be an issue for Johnson either ... 'cause she doesn't even seem interested in watching the flick at home -- adding she might watch the movie "someday" ... but sounding thoroughly disinterested.

Dakota says she's watched some of her movies, but admits she doesn't really like to view them -- saying she feels she could get hit with an existential crisis while watching one of her movies ... and comparing avoiding her films to "self-care."

It's not totally uncommon for stars not to watch their movies ... Constance Wu, Jesse Eisenberg, Helena Bonham Carter and Adam Driver are just a few of Hollywood's best and brightest who pass on watching their movies.

Gwyneth Paltrow's famous for giving interviews where she's basically admitted to having no idea what's happening in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ... despite appearing in seven Marvel films -- so it doesn't seem to be a requirement for giving great performances.

BTW ... it might be a good thing Johnson avoids watching her movies or googling herself -- 'cause 'Web' is getting absolutely blasted by both critics and audiences.

'MADAME WEB' star Dakota Johnson was asked the names of Tom Holland's Spider-Man films



▪️ Spider-Man: Here He Comes

▪️ Spider-Man: And He's Back

▪️ The Goblet of Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/mnkiZsee7k — ScreenTime (@screentime) February 15, 2024 @screentime

The movie -- following clairvoyant Cassandra Webb (Johnson) who tries to protect three women from a mysterious adversary -- has a 14% critics score and a 55% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes ... numbers well below the typical Marvel film.

Play video content TMZ Studios