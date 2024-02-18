'Barbie' Snubbed At BAFTAs

No one is living in a Barbie World over in the United Kingdom tonight ... 'cause "Barbie" just got shut out at the British Academy Film Awards.

The biggest blockbuster of last summer was up for five awards at the show Sunday -- Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay along with a couple other design awards.

Unfortunately, the film's creators are walking away without a single one -- going 0-for-5 at the ceremony that's usually a pretty good indication of the way Academy Awards voters are gonna lean.

"Barbie" isn't the only awards season darling that got snubbed tonight BTW ... Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" lost all nine of its nominations while "Maestro" didn't win one of its seven awards.

But, the "Barbie" snubs feel the most significant ... given the firestorm that popped off after Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie weren't nominated for Best Director and Best Actress respectively.

Remember ... everyone from random X users to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton chimed in on "Barbie" not receiving those particular nominations.

Margot later broke her silence on Greta's snub ... even more poignant since GG was left off the nomination list for the BAFTAs as well.

Play video content YouTube / @Concertsandconversations