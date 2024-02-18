Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'Barbie' Snubbed At BAFTAs

'Barbie' Loses Out on All Five BAFTAs ... Oscar Hopes in Doubt???

2/18/2024 3:13 PM PT
margot robbie bafta main
Getty

No one is living in a Barbie World over in the United Kingdom tonight ... 'cause "Barbie" just got shut out at the British Academy Film Awards.

The biggest blockbuster of last summer was up for five awards at the show Sunday -- Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Screenplay along with a couple other design awards.

Margot in Barbie 2
Alamy

Unfortunately, the film's creators are walking away without a single one -- going 0-for-5 at the ceremony that's usually a pretty good indication of the way Academy Awards voters are gonna lean.

"Barbie" isn't the only awards season darling that got snubbed tonight BTW ... Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" lost all nine of its nominations while "Maestro" didn't win one of its seven awards.

Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Emily Blunt and Prince William at BAFTAs
Getty

But, the "Barbie" snubs feel the most significant ... given the firestorm that popped off after Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie weren't nominated for Best Director and Best Actress respectively.

Remember ... everyone from random X users to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton chimed in on "Barbie" not receiving those particular nominations.

Stars In The Barbie World
Launch Gallery
Stars In The Barbie World Launch Gallery

Margot later broke her silence on Greta's snub ... even more poignant since GG was left off the nomination list for the BAFTAs as well.

SO MUCH TO CELEBRATE
YouTube / @Concertsandconversations

"Barbie" is up for eight Oscars at this year's ceremony ... hopefully for fans, the movie has better luck there.

