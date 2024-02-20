Elon Musk Says Brain Chip Patient Can Control Computer Mouse With Thoughts

Play video content X

The first-ever human to be fitted with Neuralink's brain chip can now move a computer mouse with thought alone -- this according to the tech billionaire Elon Musk himself.

The patient was part of the neurotech startup's first human test group and received the implant last month -- with Musk telling journalist Katherine Brodsky in an X Spaces event Monday they've recovered well and the progress on what they set out to achieve "is good."

He adds the patient is suffering "no ill effects" the company is aware of ...and can apparently move the mouse up and down to drag boxes on the screen just by thinking.

The brain chip is called Telepathy ... and Elon previously explained it "enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking."

The device consists of an electrode with more than 1,000 flexible conductors that can be etched into peoples' cerebral cortexes via a surgical robot. The electrodes are programmed to register thoughts related to motion in the truly groundbreaking technology -- and so far, it looks like it's doing its job!

