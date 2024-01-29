Elon Musk Says Neuralink Implants Brain Chip in First Human Subject

History for Elon Musk and Neuralink ... the billionaire says there's now a human being fitted with the neurotech startup's brain chip for the first time.

Elon made the big announcement Monday on his social media platform X, formerly Twitter, claiming the early results are looking good.

Musk says the patient, part of Neuralink's first human test group, received the implant Sunday and is recovering well.

Elon adds ... "Initial results show promising neuron spike detection."

The brain chip, Elon explains, is called Telepathy ... and he says it "enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking."

Put another way, Elon says ... "Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal."

Neuralink's first human trial involves people who have lost the use of their limbs.

Elon's company is testing the safety of the implant and the surgical robot that inserts the chip in the brain. Neuralink says it also wants to see how the futuristic tech works in the real world.

The FDA cleared the way for this trial back in May, and this is just one step in a long process toward final FDA approval.