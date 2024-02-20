Grab Lifetime Access to this Canva Alternative for Just $49.99

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

You already spend countless hours brainstorming and strategizing content that will stand out in the overly saturated digital world. The last thing you need is to allocate more time (and sanity!) to design them. Whether you're a marketer, content creator, blogger, or influencer, you can streamline your content design process with Creatrio!

A cheaper alternative to Canva, Creatrio is a cutting-edge creation tool with over 2000 customizable templates for any digital and print project imaginable. For a limited time, TMZ readers can score a lifetime subscription to the platform for $49.99. Yup, pay only once, and you'll have access for life!

The possibilities are endless with Creatrio's templates and built-in design tools. Whip up eyeball-grabbing ads for your product launches, dynamic social media content that can stop doom scrolls, and presentations so compelling that you'll snap up a deal ASAP like a boss.

Start by selecting any template you want, and fiddle with it to your liking. Tweak the color, adjust the size, play with the settings as needed, and even sprinkle your project with your own images and design elements via the drag-and-drop function. Feel free to throw in some special effects for added 'oomph,' because why not?

In just a few minutes of tinkering, you'll already have completed a design project that looks like it cost you thousands.