Tammy Sytch Poses For New Mugshot, Transferred To State Prison In Florida

Tammy Sytch is getting comfortable in her new digs -- a state prison in Florida -- after the WWE Hall of Famer was shipped off to the place she could call home until 2040.

51-year-old Sytch, who was sentenced to 17 years behind bars after she killed a man while driving drunk, also posed for a new mugshot ... and she doesn't exactly look thrilled.

The wrestling legend had been at the Florida Women's Reception Center in Ocala before she was moved to Lowell Correctional Institution ... just a mile away.

Lowell is an all-women's facility, the oldest in the state, and holds around 1,000 inmates.

Tammy's still got more than a decade and a half left on her sentence ... so she's got a lot of time to fill. Thankfully, LCI boasts several different programs for inmates like Tammy, including cosmetology and cooking classes.

There's even a vocational program on equine care -- AKA horses -- and operating heavy machinery.

The prison also offers aid to inmates battling alcohol addiction... something Sytch has struggled with over the years.

As for the grub at Lowell, it's not exactly like eating at a Michelin-starred restaurant, although perusing the menu ... it could be worse.

Lowell rotates four different menu options, over and over and over ... week 1, 2, and so on.

Sytch can look forward to breakfast options like "buttery oatmeal w/ brown sugar," pancakes, breakfast sausage patties, and scrambled eggs.

Lunch ... meatloaf, peanut butter and jelly, sloppy joe, and buffalo chicken are a few of the different foods.

As for dinner, Sytch will be served everything from a fish patty to turkey hot dogs (2 of 'em), chili mac, and even meatballs.

Tammy may also have an opportunity to hold down a job in prison ... though a rep for Lowell tells us she does not yet have a work assignment.