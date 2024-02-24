What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Do you have what it takes to choke down the discreet differences in these two shots of Drew Barrymore and a big wiener? You may wanna look away until after you've eaten!

Celebrating her 49th birthday earlier this week, Drew was out in NYC with her co-host Ross Matthews (not the hot dog), and she was stunned when the iconic meals on wheels showed up to the party ... even rolling out the red carpet for the birthday glizzy!

sink your teeth into the almost identical photos and see if you can swallow the differences.