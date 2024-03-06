TMZ TV Recap: Taylor Swift Sparks Concern, Charles Barkley, Russell Wilson

It's hump day, and while we're almost done with the week ... we're just getting started on TV.

TMZ Live

Play video content TMZ.com

Let's kick things off with 'TMZ Live,' where Charles and Charlie talked about the latest wave of concern for Taylor Swift from her adoring fans ... this time, it came in the form of comments that suggested she was sick over a perceived cough at her Singapore show.

Obviously, their angst comes from a good place ... but Taylor's doing just fine, everyone!

TMZ on TV

Play video content TMZ.com

Next, we land on 'TMZ on TV' ... where the gang talked about Charles Barkley's promise to put hands on any Black person who he saw rocking the Donald Trump mug shot in 2024.

Strong words, of course ... and it spurred even stronger debate in the newsroom here.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Finally, we finish with 'TMZ Sports' ... where Babcock and Mojo talked about Russell Wilson.