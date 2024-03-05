TMZ TV Recap: Taylor Swift in Asia, Kate Middleton Resurfaces, Ryan Garcia
TMZ TV Recap T-Swift's Southeast Asia Conflict ... Kate Middleton Resurfaces, Ryan Garcia
3/5/2024 12:10 AM PT
We're starting the week strong here at TMZ, and that always kicks with fire TV segments!
TMZ Live
Let's begin on "TMZ Live," where Charles and Babcock talked about a brewing international incident out in Southeast Asia -- where Taylor Swift is currently performing in Singapore for a string of 6 shows ... to the chagrin of neighboring countries, who are pissed about her deal.
Short story long ... the Philippines and Thailand seem to think they got screwed out of her being able to visit their nations due to the reported lucrative contract Singapore struck.
TMZ on TV
Next up, we got 'TMZ on TV' ... where the gang talked about Kate Middleton surfacing this week in the U.K., marking the first time we've seen her out publicly since at least December.
There's been a lot of conspiracy theories on her whereabouts, and it appears the Royals finally realized ... yeah, we gotta show her face a little to tamper down all the madness.
TMZ Sports
Last but not least, we're on 'TMZ Sports' ... where the guys talk Ryan Garcia's recent drama.
