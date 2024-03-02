Taylor Swift Singapore Concerts Start Conflict with Philippines Lawmaker

Taylor Swift's the biggest star in the world ... so it's no shock she can kick off a conflict between two sovereign nations -- and all because of where she's performing next weekend.

Here's the deal ... obviously, T-Swift's over in Singapore right now, having just completed the first three of six concerts in the country. After her next three shows, she's outtie 5000 on Southeast Asia.

The reasons this is drawing ire ... a deal was reportedly brokered by Singaporean authorities that Taylor would not perform in other territories in the region thus making Singapore a must-travel destination for Swifties in Asia.

Well, one lawmaker in the Philippines ain't having that ... publicly calling out the Singaporean government for not exactly being neighborly.

Phillippines politician Joey Salceda is calling on his government's foreign affairs department to protest the grant allegedly given to Swift to keep an exclusivity deal with Singapore.

Salceda told a local outlet that the governments are supposed to be friends ... so in his mind, this is a very hurtful betrayal by the Singaporean gov.

BTW ... Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin backing up Salceda's claim -- with Sky News reporting he said he asked AEG, the company behind Tay's tour why she wasn't coming, and they told him all about the exclusivity deal.

Taylor's clearly not letting all the bad blood ruin her mood though ... 'cause she's staying focused on her shows -- putting on several impressive performances for all the Swifties who traveled to see her.

cebu pacific air naming their flight from the philippines going to singapore after taylor swift’s album “1989” and having taylor sheesh announce the boarding call, oh taylor’s impact. 🤯🤩 pic.twitter.com/MDiyMWfT3u — m⸆⸉✨ (@tayvisendgame) March 2, 2024 @tayvisendgame