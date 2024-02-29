Taylor Swift Concertgoer Both Slammed & Defended For Using Shazam at Show

Play video content TikTok / @nessatlx

Major no-no at the Taylor Swift concert down in Australia ... Swifties are coming after a woman who was caught on video using an app to look up one of Taylor's hit songs -- but lots of others are actually defending this lady.

Some Taylor fans are furious the concertgoer, who appears to be a middle-aged woman, turned to Shazam to identify one of the songs Tay Tay was singing ... specifically, "Champagne Problems."

A short clip of the woman frantically looking up the song on her phone is going viral on TikTok ... and a faction of Swifties are pissed, complaining about a non-diehard fan scoring a ticket to the sold-out "Eras" tour shows.

There's a bunch of mean folks in the comments ... seemingly upset the woman had the audacity to use Shazam in the middle of the show. How dare she not know the full setlist!!!

While the outrage is pretty loud, the majority of people are being supportive ... and understanding. Just check the comments from the OG TikTok -- there's a good amount of folks cutting her some slack, while other overzealous Swifties are dogpiling.

One popular theory ... the woman using Shazam probably went to the show with a younger family member who is a huge Taylor fan -- and she just didn't know the songs herself ... and wants to learn. Sounds pretty plausible, and it's definitely nothing to fret.

Play video content TMZ Studios