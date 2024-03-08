This 6.8-Inch Car Display Compatible With Apple and Android, Now 20% Off

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from StackSocial links on this page.

If you're still driving around without a car display (hey, not all of us have the latest car model!), you might benefit from giving your vehicle a tech upgrade. It's easier than ever with this touchscreen car display, which is now an extra 20% off!

Through March 10, you can score this 6.8-inch car display with a touchscreen for only $76.79 (reg. $95.99) with code ENJOY20. You'll have a smoother driving experience, not to mention a safer one!

Whether your car is a hand-me-down from yesteryear or you simply just have a car that didn't make the car display cut, you can make your vehicle tech-savvy, no matter what model or make. Say goodbye to boring car rides — this car display has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Support for all techies to connect their devices easily. You can even mirror your phone to the display, which has a generous 6.8-inch screen with 1024x600 HD resolution.

Once you've connected your device, you'll have hands-free control of your phone with Siri or Google Assistant. Answer your calls like a #boss, change your playlists to match your vibe, and much more. You can even enjoy rearview camera support (we're looking at you, bad drivers!), which will show what's behind your car while reversing.

Upgrade your ride with this 6.8-inch Foldable Touchscreen Car Display, now just $76.79 with code ENJOY20 through March 10 at 11:59 PM PST!