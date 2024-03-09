What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Eugene Levy's boots were made for walkin' in the rain, but don't let the minor changes in these two pics walk all over you! Pull yourself up by the bootstraps and see if you can locate the differences!

Rockin' his signature spectacles, the long-standing actor took on a rainy New York City earlier this week -- makin' the press rounds for season 2 of "The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy" -- but luckily kept cover!

Are you equipped to take on the minor switch-ups in these two shots?